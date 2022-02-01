'Media has been complicit' in mischaracterizing Freedom Convoy | Adam Soos on The First TV

COVID 1984 Merchandise Available Now! Take a look at our COVID-1984 collection in the Rebel News Store Shop Now E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Calgary-based Rebel reporter Adam Soos joined Buck Sexton on The First TV to discuss the Freedom Convoy and the protest in solidarity taking place the the Canada/U.S. border.

As Adam told Buck, much of the Canadian media, especially the corporate media, has been complicit in helping Prime Minister Justin Trudeau smear the convoy as racist and extremist.

With the situation rapidly developing between truckers and RCMP at the border separating Alberta and Montana, Rebel News has offered to help fund a lawyer to help the truckers peacefully resolve this standoff.

To donate to providing legal assistance for the truckers, visit TruckerLawyer.ca. To see all of our coverage of the Freedom Convoy, check out ConvoyReports.com.