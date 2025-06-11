Media hypocrisy in Canada: A double standard

Today, I'm speaking out against the blatant hypocrisy of the Canadian and Quebec media. Just a few days ago, disturbing footage emerged from the riots in Los Angeles: looted stores, cars set ablaze, American flags burned. Anarchists were seen parading with Mexican flags as the city went up in flames. And yet, some media outlets had the audacity to call it a "mostly peaceful protests."

One incident, however, caught their attention: an American journalist was injured while covering the chaos. Canadian outlets quickly picked up the story. Analysts and commentators rightfully expressed outrage—no journalist should ever be harmed for doing their job.

But where were those same voices when it happened here, in Canada?

During the dismantling of the 2022 Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, I was shot at point-blank range by an RCMP officer. A projectile struck my leg and exploded, releasing an orange powder that burned my face and eyes. I was simply doing my job as a journalist. Fortunately, I was wearing three layers of pants to fight the freezing cold—that extra protection likely spared me more severe injuries.

Not a single major media outlet reported on it. Total silence.

A Radio-Canada journalist even took my number. She never followed up. Why? Because the truth didn't fit the government's narrative—the one portraying protesters as extremists and police actions as justified.

It wasn't law enforcement who came to my aid—it was the protesters. They carried me to safety, treated my wounds, and made sure I was okay. Despite the pain, I insisted on continuing to report until the very end.

Meanwhile, the legacy media—heavily funded by the government—selectively reports only what supports its agenda. That's not journalism. It's propaganda.

I'm now suing the RCMP for their assault on press freedom. If you believe in free and independent journalism, please support my fight at StandWithAlexa.com.