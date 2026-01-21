Melanie Joly BOLTS after being confronted about deepening China ties in Davos

Liberal Industry Minister Melanie Joly deflected questions when confronted by Ezra Levant in Davos about Canada's new relationship with China.

Ezra Levant
  |   January 21, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Article by Rebel News staff

Industry Minister Melanie Joly attempted to avoid scrutiny after being questioned by Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday.

Ezra asked Joly why the Liberals are cozying up to China and whitewashing human rights abuses in an apparent effort to get back at President Donald Trump as economic tension continues between Canada and the U.S.

"Well listen, you can explain that to your viewers. We have a different point of view. We're doing it for us, for Canada," she replied.

Ezra went on to ask Joly why Prime Minister Carney asserted that China is Canada's number one security threat only months ago and is now forming a partnership with Beijing.

"So you heard what the prime minister had to say," Joly replied.

After being questioned further by Ezra, Joly proceeded to dart in front of people standing in line to enter an event at the World Economic Forum.

Prime Minister Carney has continued to face backlash for his warm embrace of China after failing to secure a trade deal with Canada's largest trading partner, the U.S.

Follow all our coverage from Davos and support our independent journalism at www.WEFReports.com.

Help get Rebel News to Davos for the 2026 World Economic Forum

Latest News

Rebel News doesn’t have corporate sponsors or billionaire backers. Our journalism stays independent for one reason: viewers like you support it.

Right now, we’re on the ground in Davos reporting from the World Economic Forum — where the world’s most powerful people gather and where the mainstream media too often plays nice. We’re crowdfunding the basics: economy-class flights, modest lodging, meals, trains, and on-the-ground reporting costs so Ezra Levant, Avi Yemini, and our crew can put cameras and tough questions where the powerful don’t want them.

Every contribution — large or small — goes directly to WEF Reports 2026 coverage. If you want fearless, independent reporting from Davos, please donate now.

Bonus for $100+ donors: If you chip in $100 or more (or if you gave $100+ to our previous WEF crowdfunding campaign), we’ll invite you to a private live Zoom town hall with Ezra and Avi, streaming from Davos. You’ll get a behind-the-scenes briefing and we’ll answer your questions live.

Town hall time: Thursday, January 22 at 7:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. MT (yes, that’s 1:00 a.m. in Davos — we’ll be up for it).

Please donate today to help keep us in Davos — and bring you reporting you won’t find anywhere else.

Amount
$
DONATE

Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-01-21 19:59:24 -0500 Flag
    Getting a straight answer from her in an official capacity is about as difficult as riveting Jell-O to a wall.