Melanie Joly BOLTS after being confronted about deepening China ties in Davos
Liberal Industry Minister Melanie Joly deflected questions when confronted by Ezra Levant in Davos about Canada's new relationship with China.
Article by Rebel News staff
Industry Minister Melanie Joly attempted to avoid scrutiny after being questioned by Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday.
Ezra asked Joly why the Liberals are cozying up to China and whitewashing human rights abuses in an apparent effort to get back at President Donald Trump as economic tension continues between Canada and the U.S.
"Well listen, you can explain that to your viewers. We have a different point of view. We're doing it for us, for Canada," she replied.
Ezra went on to ask Joly why Prime Minister Carney asserted that China is Canada's number one security threat only months ago and is now forming a partnership with Beijing.
"So you heard what the prime minister had to say," Joly replied.
After being questioned further by Ezra, Joly proceeded to dart in front of people standing in line to enter an event at the World Economic Forum.
Prime Minister Carney has continued to face backlash for his warm embrace of China after failing to secure a trade deal with Canada's largest trading partner, the U.S.
