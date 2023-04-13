Melbourne schools under pressure to comply with inclusivity laws

Religious schools across Australia are facing growing pressure to abandon their traditional beliefs and practices as society becomes more accepting of diversity. As a result, these schools are being forced to comply with anti-discrimination laws that limit their ability to follow the tenets of their faiths.

Organisations, including the Presbyterian Church, are arguing that they should be allowed to discriminate against staff and students based on their sexuality, gender identity, marital status, or pregnancy.

They claim that these restrictions prevent them from providing an appropriate Christian education and that they should be allowed to teach their traditional beliefs, which may include views on marriage and gender identity.

However, critics argue that this viewpoint is outdated and out of touch with modern society. They believe that religious schools should not be allowed to discriminate against staff and students and that they should be required to provide a safe and inclusive environment for all.

The Australian Law Reform Commission (ALRC) is currently seeking feedback on proposed changes to federal laws that would restrict the ability of religious schools to make decisions based on their faith.

This includes the right to deny employment to unmarried, gay, or gender diverse staff who do not live consistently with the Christian faith.

Various religious groups are concerned that these proposed changes will compromise their ability to offer sex-specific uniforms, bathrooms, change rooms, and accommodation. Some are even worried that they will be forced to accept students from the opposite sex, which could lead to legal action if they decline such an application.

The ALRC’s final report is due to be submitted to the federal Attorney-General on April 23. As pressure on religious schools continues to mount, it remains to be seen how this report will impact their ability to follow the tenets of their faiths while complying with anti-discrimination laws.