MELTDOWN: Lefties are losing it over B.C.'s Conservative majority

British Columbians have handed the B.C. Conservatives a landmark majority government, and the emotionally fragile left is losing it.

It's the party's first win in nearly a century. For voters tired of the NDP's so-called safer supply, chained-up resources and over-taxation, it was a relief. For others, it was apparently the end of the world, and their reactions are revealing which side is actually extreme.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip is president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs. His late wife Joan was an NDP MLA, and he endorsed Emily Lowan's Greens this campaign.

He's warning that if the Conservatives keep their popular promise to repeal DRIPA, the law based on the globalist UN's Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, it amounts to a declaration of war.

WAR Declared By BC's Indigenous If DRIPA Is Repealed- Which Was Promised By The BC Conservative Government. pic.twitter.com/CynWjqL9eX — Odessa Orlewicz (@OdessaOrlewicz) October 26, 2026

The next day, federal NDP MP Leah Gazan, who wants so-called "residential school denialism" criminalized, implied Carney's Liberals had declared war on Indigenous people too.

🇨🇦🪖📜🦅 : NDP MP Leah Gazan says Mark Carney is waging legislative warfare on indigenous people.



Yesterday BC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip said if the new super majority Conservative government in BC gets rid of DRIPA, that would be a declaration of war.



It seems war is the new… pic.twitter.com/EkWiPvTwLs — Bruce McGonigal (@bruce_mcgonigal) October 27, 2026

Then there's B.C. Green leader Emily Lowan. In her election-night speech, she told supporters hers is "the only party who is equipped to stand against the Conservatives and their existence."

Their existence.

"I'm scared," she added. "I'm scared for what's to come."

That came minutes after premier-designate Lorne Doerkson used his own victory speech to thank her. "British Columbians can be grateful for her passion," he said.

The province's teachers' unions were scared too. Before the vote, the Surrey Teachers' Association, the union for B.C.'s largest school district, urged its members not to vote Conservative or OneBC.

A key reason was that those parties want to bring back provincial exams and give parents more say in what their kids learn.

After the vote, the B.C. Teachers' Federation sent its own letter to members. In it, president Carole Gordon wrote that many may be feeling "disappointed, scared, or deeply concerned," and promised the union would use "every avenue available" to challenge discrimination.

BC POLITICS: The woke BC Teachers’ Federation, which represents every public-school teacher in the province, sent members an anti-Conservative letter warning the election results may leave them “scared.”



Parents need to be vigilant about their kids’ education. pic.twitter.com/hWUEF162jp — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) October 27, 2026

Opposing a new government's policies is one thing, but fighting a party's policies and fighting its existence are not one and the same.

Meanwhile, some lefties met in West Vancouver for a post-election grief swim.

I'm not kidding.

BAHAHA: A “Post-Election Grief Swim” is taking place tonight in West Vancouver.



Hug a lefty near you, they’re not OK. pic.twitter.com/r2t7rD1uIU — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) October 26, 2026

So hug a liberal near you. Nobody is losing their rights, just exposing SOGI sexually explicit materials and fewer checks and balances in schools, and hopefully an end to discriminatory policies like DRIPA, which give a small percentage of the province veto-like say over use of land and resources that matter to all British Columbians.