'Men, meet your responsibilities,' DeSantis says men have big role to play in society

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has repeated his calls for men to step up and to help end the problem of fatherlessness, which the governor attributes to be a leading cause of the nation's social problems.

Speaking in an interview with conservative host Dave Rubin, which was published on Wednesday, DeSantis called on men to “meet your responsibilities.”

“If you look at all the different problems society could deal with, a huge number of them are rooted in kids growing up without having a father in the home,” DeSantis said. “Part of it is sending a message. Men, meet your responsibilities. You have a responsibility.”

The Florida governor also expressed his desire to make a difference in elected office through the role he currently serves.

“There are people who get involved in elected office to be able to enjoy the accouterments of office, to be able to have a title. And then there are people who get in because they actually want to do something and make a difference. I’m the latter,” DeSantis declared.

.@RonDeSantisFL receives a STANDING OVATION in Orlando at a packed event with @RubinReport🚨⬇️



"When you stand up and you stand in that fire and you fight back for people, man, they will have your back. They will support you. That's what we've shown in the state of Florida." pic.twitter.com/3oDzG62FVx — Team DeSantis 🐊 (@teamrondesantis) June 7, 2022

DeSantis, who made his remarks before a live audience, received a standing ovation for continuing to defend the rights and freedoms of Floridians and for leading in the ongoing culture war by pushing back with conservative-oriented laws.

“When you stand up and you stand in that fire and you fight back for people, man, they will have your back. They will support you. That’s what we’ve shown in the state of Florida,” DeSantis told Rubin.

WATCH: