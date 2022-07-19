Dutch Farmer Rebellion Net-zero climate policies are being inflicted on Dutch farmers by the government, and they are pushing back. So, Rebel News sent an all-star team of journalists from across the world to the Netherlands to show you the other side of the story on these massive protests. learn more E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The long march through the institutions continues as Merriam-Webster dictionary redefines "female" as a gender identity.

Having previously promoted progressive ideology by redefining racism to include systemic oppression and branding the word “they” as its Word of the Year in 2019, the dictionary has added a new definition to the word “female.”

Rather than simply refer to female as relating to or being the sex that has the capacity to bear young or produce eggs, the definition of female has been altered to be in accord with the shibboleths of the woke left.

In 2009, the definition for “female” read as follows:

1 a (1): of, relating to, or being the sex that bears young or produces eggs (2): pistillate b (1): composed of members of the female sex <the female population> (2): characteristic of girls or women <composed for female voices> <a female name> 2: having some quality (as gentleness) associated with the female sex 3: designed with a hollow or groove into which a corresponding male part fits <the female coupling of a hose> — fe·male·ness noun

Simple, and succinct. The definition of “female” was to the point, providing as much information as necessary for anyone to understand the definition of the biological sex, in contrast to “male.”

Now, the definition, infused with wokeness, includes the definition of “having a gender identity that is the opposite of male."

In his criticism of the change, conservative commentator Matt Walsh, the creator of the documentary What is a Woman? wrote, “It was bound to happen. Merriam-Webster has changed its dictionary definition of ‘female’ to appease the trans activists.”

“Never mind that the trans activists have always insisted that sex and ‘gender identity’ are two different things,” added Walsh. “If they can rewrite the dictionary then they can certainly redefine their own made up jargon as they please.”

The definition of “male” has also been infused with the changes that mirror the new definition of “female.”