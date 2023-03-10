Meta working on ‘decentralized’ Twitter alternative, copying Elon Musk's homework

Meta is reportedly exploring the creation of a decentralized, text-based social media platform similar to Twitter, following complaints from some users who are seeking alternatives to the company after its acquisition by Elon Musk.

The initiative, known as P92, would allow Facebook and Instagram users to access the platform using their existing credentials, and is being led by Adam Mosseri, who oversees Instagram.

In a statement provided to The Platformer, Meta said, "We're exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates. We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests."

The new site is expected to feature verification badges, followers and likes, as well as posts with previews and other features similar to those currently offered by Twitter.

Previous efforts to copy Twitter, such as Mastodon and Truth Social, have largely failed to offer meaningful competition against the Musk-owned platform.

According to a report from MoneyControl, the team behind the new platform is also discussing whether to allow the resharing of content like Twitter, and whether to integrate a rights manager for first-party content from the beginning.

“The team is also discussing whether to have the ability to reshare content like Twitter apart from business and creator accounts,” said a source to the publication. “A rights manager will be integrated from the beginning for first party content, but probably not for third party content from other apps and servers.

The revelation of plans for the new platform comes as some disillusioned left-wing Twitter users are seeking alternatives, with some briefly migrating to Mastodon, a decentralized platform featuring independently-run nodes with their own content moderation standards.

Musk has previously stated that he acquired Twitter to "have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence."

In addition, Musk has voiced his intention to prohibit the dissemination of what he deems radical content from both the left and right ends of the political spectrum on the platform.