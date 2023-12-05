MeToo millionaire: Brittany Higgins confirms whopping $2.3m settlement

In a revelation that concluded her testimony in Bruce Lehrmann's defamation case, Higgins discloses a $2.3 million settlement with the Commonwealth over her alleged rape in the Australian parliament.

  • By Rebel News
  • December 05, 2023
  • News

Former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins tearfully disclosed the substantial compensation received in a settlement with the Commonwealth, concluding her testimony in Bruce Lehrmann's defamation trial against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson.

Last week, Higgins faced intense cross-examination in the Federal Court, providing graphic details of the alleged rape at Parliament House in March 2019.

The defamation case revolves around a 2021 interview on The Project, where Higgins aired her rape claim without naming Lehrmann. However, his legal team argued that he could be easily identified by colleagues.

In court, Higgins revealed she received $2.3 million from the Commonwealth, citing its failure in the "duty of care" after the alleged assault.

During questioning by Lehrmann’s barrister, Steven Whybrow, Higgins detailed the mediation process initiated in April 2021. Lisa Wilkinson’s lawyer objected to specific financial queries, but Justice Michael Lee overruled.

Higgins clarified receiving $1.9 million after legal fees and hinted at uncertainty regarding the exact date of the settlement.

The disclosure adds a new layer to the ongoing legal battle.

  • By Avi Yemini

