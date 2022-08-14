Mexican cartel attacks multiple northern Mexico towns

AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación, also known as CJNG, have claimed responsibility for multiple attacks across multiple northern Mexico towns, some located across the United States southern border. A series of attacks were reported across Tijuana, Tecate, Ensenada, Rosarito and Mexicali in Baja California on Friday.

The cartel set 10 vehicles ablaze in Tijuana. They also posted a message in the city giving people a curfew and telling residents they'll be hurt if seen outside from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. PT.

"We are going to make a mess so that the fucking government frees our people.” stated the message given by CJNG.

The United States consulate in Tijuana has instructed their employees to take shelter until further notice.

Armed men in the Mexican town of Tecate carjacked a parked tractor and forced other drivers out of their vehicles to set them on fire.

Three armed men in the Mexican border town of Mexicali set a bus on fire. Municipal police officers reportedly opened fire against the attackers and later arrested them.

Three more vehicles were also burned in Rosarito, Mexico.

Cartel violence in border towns is not a new sight, as seen with the recent killings that took place in Ciudad Juarez, the Mexican town across from El Paso, Texas. Eleven people were killed following a prison riot, including four that were killed at a Little Caesars pizza restaurant.