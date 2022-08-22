Miami-Dade PD Officer killed in a firefight with active robber

E-transfer (Canada):

Tragedy has befallen the Miami-Dade Police Department as one of their detectives was killed in a firefight with an active robber, making it the first officer death in MDPD since 2011.

MDPD detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry engaged an active robber in a firefight at Liberty City on Monday August 15, where he got shot in the head. The suspect was killed at the scene of the gunfight, but Echaverry was rushed to Jackson Memorial hospital, where he died of his injuries on Wednesday August 17.

A procession was held at Jackson Memorial hospital on Friday August 19, where family members of Echaverry and hundreds of officers from Miami Dade PD paid their respects to the slain officer. Echaverry's coffin was escorted from Jackson Memorial Hospital to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office by ambulance.

Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava also attended the procession to pay respects for the deceased detective. ”Echy, as he was lovingly known to his police family, will be remembered always for his courage, his sense of duty and his unwavering dedication to keeping our residents safe.” said mayor Levine Cava.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also paid his respects to the fallen officer on Twitter:

Casey DeSantis and I extend our deepest condolences to Detective Cesar Echaverry’s family and friends. His sacrifice and commitment to our community will not be forgotten.

Echaverry is the first officer in the Miami-Dade Police Department to have been killed since 2011. He was 29 years old and a five-year veteran of MDPD. His name will be etched into a limestone wall at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.