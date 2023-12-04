Michelle Obama's silence on Hamas atrocities noted by Israeli minister

A female Israeli politician stated that when she requested former First Lady Michelle Obama to speak out against Hamas for its violent actions against Israeli women, including numerous instances of rape and murder during the massacre on October 7, her request was met with silence.

During an interview with Erel Segal on Israel’s Channel 14, May Golan, Israel's Minister for the Advancement of the Status of Women, highlighted Michelle Obama’s vocal criticism of Boko Haram following their mass abduction of 276 girls from a Nigerian school, the Daily Wire reports.

Obama, who initiated the #BringBackOurGirls hashtag campaign, later questioned the motives behind the kidnapping, asking, “Why, two years ago, would terrorists be so threatened by the prospect of girls going to school that they would break into a dormitory in the middle of the night?”

Golan criticized women's organizations for their silence regarding the atrocities experienced by Israeli women and girls on October 7, stating, “It’s impossible to trust these institutions anymore. From my perspective, they don’t have any relevance anymore.”