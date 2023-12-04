Michelle Obama's silence on Hamas atrocities noted by Israeli minister
Golan criticized women's organizations for their silence regarding the atrocities experienced by Israeli women and girls on October 7, stating, 'It’s impossible to trust these institutions anymore. From my perspective, they don’t have any relevance anymore.'
A female Israeli politician stated that when she requested former First Lady Michelle Obama to speak out against Hamas for its violent actions against Israeli women, including numerous instances of rape and murder during the massacre on October 7, her request was met with silence.
During an interview with Erel Segal on Israel’s Channel 14, May Golan, Israel's Minister for the Advancement of the Status of Women, highlighted Michelle Obama’s vocal criticism of Boko Haram following their mass abduction of 276 girls from a Nigerian school, the Daily Wire reports.
Obama, who initiated the #BringBackOurGirls hashtag campaign, later questioned the motives behind the kidnapping, asking, “Why, two years ago, would terrorists be so threatened by the prospect of girls going to school that they would break into a dormitory in the middle of the night?”
Golan observed that Michelle Obama had advocated for the return of the girls taken by Boko Haram, a campaign that garnered Israeli empathy. She pointed out, however, that when she requested Obama to denounce Hamas, there was no response. “Not a word. And we approached her …”
“Oh, this is new. You approached Michelle Obama — ” Segal stated.
“Unambiguously,” Golan interrupted.
“ — please condemn the case of the slaughter of the 7th of October, and Michelle Obama did not agree to condemn it?” Segal questioned.
“I’ll tell you more than that,” Golan responded. “I sent her a description, in authentic, sworn testimony, by people who told about the collection of severed female organs from women who had been raped, on broken pelvises, about shocking things that … I don’t want to continue to say in the Israel media. We know that the request has been received. She is not in a political position; she can certainly respond. Silence from her, from all the other female celebrities.”
About a week following the October massacre, Michelle Obama spoke at the 92nd Street Y in New York City. She expressed empathy for the Israeli women, as reported by The Messenger. However, the report did not mention her making any statements about condemning Hamas.
“I’m like all Americans watching the images coming out of the region,” Obama reportedly stated. “I can say that, as a mother, I cannot wrap my arms around how people must be feeling. I can’t get the images of those young people who were gunned down attending a music festival because those kids were the age of my daughters.”
“Michelle said that there are ‘really no words’ to be offered ‘on that kind of trauma,’” The Messenger reported. Obama then reportedly warned Israelis and their sympathizers not to “harden their hearts” in the face of the murder and savage rape of their women, saying, “What I think about and what I pray for is that seeing those images gives people strength rather than hardens their hearts. Because when our hearts get hardened because of those kinds of acts, then we lose sight, and we lose our resolve for peace, and that’s something we cannot do.”
