Michelle Rempel Garner gets woke, embraces Liberal language

Calgary-area Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner is one of the few members of the Opposition who has any sort of tangible “name value” with Canadians.

Sure, it was a little strange that Rempel Garner was working from Oklahoma while acting as the health critic during the pandemic. But after Ontario MPP (and now-former finance minister) Rod Phillips was caught taking a trip to St. Bart's, Rempel Garner stayed home over the holidays.

Well, on yesterday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra examined a brief discussion that Rempel Garner engaged in on Twitter with a left-wing journalist who sits on the board for the Liberal-funded Canadian Antihate Network. Reacting to the language Rempel Garner used in her message, Ezra said:

Holy Moly I feel like I just took a wrong turn and ended up in a gender studies class at some left-wing university where they're having a meeting talking about knocking down some John A. Macdonald statue, but first they have to get their pronouns right.

So Rempel Garner was bantering with Elghawaby about the murder in London, Ontario. A 20-year-old man charged with running down the Afzaal family in his car — terrible tragedy. I see in the newspapers today that he had significant mental issues, was seeing a shrink, was estranged from his parents, was actually an emancipated youth, as they say, when he was just a teenager. He had flashes of violence going back years in school. I don't know if he was motivated by anti-Muslim hate, or if he was a terrorist or just mental illness, or even if it was just negligence. I don't know yet. I don't know if anyone knows yet. But Rempel Garner took to Twitter to say that she would like to apologize and ask forgiveness.

