Migrants flee after crash near Canada-U.S. border

A search for a group of illegal migrants is underway following a crash near the Canada-U.S. border in the early hours of July 13, Quebec provincial police say.

Between 10 and 12 migrants were travelling in a seven-passenger SUV before it flipped after a collision with another SUV — leading to six or eight of the migrants fleeing the scene on foot, Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay confirmed to CTV News.

The crash sent four people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, a 48-year-old American citizen, was arrested for impaired driving.

The collision occurred near Hemmingford, Quebec, just north of the New York state border. Police said the exact number of occupants in the vehicle was not yet confirmed.

A local witness to the crash's aftermath told CTV that those involved were all conscious, and that two men and two women were sent to hospital.

Quebec police say the investigation has been turned over to the RCMP.