Migrants Flock To Border Following Trump Deportation Order

Rebel News visited the U.S.-Canada border Wednesday near Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec over reports of increased activity.

Roxham Road, once a symbol of illegal migration into Canada, was effectively closed in 2023 after Canada and the U.S. expanded the Safe Third Country Agreement.

Asylum seekers are now required to seek refugee status in the first safe country they arrive in under the updated agreement. This implies that most people coming from the U.S. are turned back unless they can avoid being found for 14 days.

Despite measures to control the border, concerns remain about unauthorized crossings and smuggling by criminal organizations. Officials are anticipating increased activity due to recent U.S. immigration policy changes.

Poilievre calls out the Trudeau Liberals for allowing fake asylum seekers to enter Canada illegally through Roxham Road and for setting up an immigration system that encourages fraudulent refugee claims. pic.twitter.com/dXsw02hPL5 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 14, 2025

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court lifted a deportation ban, allowing President Trump to impose fines, retroactive penalties, and property seizures on individuals who fail to leave the U.S..

Additionally, Temporary Protected Status for over 500,000 migrants expires on April 24, 2025. Some are reportedly turning to legal entry points like Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle.

Meanwhile, Canadian federal authorities are expanding shelter capacity by renovating and hiring at Hotel Le Saint-Bernard, previously used to house asylum seekers in 2018.

The RCMP reported no major increase in illegal crossings along the border, but nine people were arrested for crossing illegally near Montée Clinton Road, and two Canadian citizens were arrested for waiting for them.