Migrants gather in New York bus station en route to Roxham Road

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Day and night, a bus station in New York City is experiencing chaos as it is overwhelmed with migrants on their way to Canada's illegal border crossing at Roxham Road.

Lincoln Jay and I were sent to New York to further investigate what is hidden beneath the Canadian border crisis. Our investigation came a week before Justin Trudeau made the announcement that he was closing Roxham Road — but is that really going to make a difference?

Whether at midnight or during the day, the bus station is flooded with people of all kinds. There are people running with their luggage looking for where to enter the bus to Roxham/Plattsburgh and openly admitting that the Roxham Road border crossing is their final destination.

The gate for the Greyhound bus to Montreal/Plattsburgh is the most interesting. People from all over the world are there. For the most part, English is not their language of use. Some of them seem to have been there for a while, sleeping on the ground or on their suitcase.

Lincoln and I decided to have a conversation with some of them about why they chose to migrate illegally to Canada.

According to a man from Nicaragua, it's because work permits are easier to receive in Canada as well as immigration documents.

A man from Africa mentioned that he had heard about this passage via the internet.

Some have crossed illegally through the border of Mexico where they have already claimed asylum in the United States of America. For one of the men, his trip from Brazil to Canada was about a month and a half.

The employees of the various bus ticket kiosks also agreed that there has been an increase in demand to get to Plattsburgh.

One of the employees also mentioned that the majority of people wanting to go to Plattsburgh were paying in cash and that these people did not really speak English.

This is a story that transports you deeper into the confines of illegal immigration.

If you appreciate our reporting, visit RoxhamRoadExposed.com and make a donation if you can to support our independent journalism.