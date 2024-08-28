Migrants 'impacting security on American and Canadian streets': Colombian senator Maria Fernanda Cabal

E-transfer (Canada):

During the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2024 held in Polanco, Mexico, Maria Fernanda Cabal, a senator for the Republic of Colombia, shared her perspectives on the current political climate in Colombia, the recent elections in Venezuela, and immigration challenges affecting the region.

Discussing Colombia's situation, Cabal criticized the country's current administration, stating, "40% of our exports are oil, and what the government has done is close all the oil investments, claiming to save the world from climate change."

She described this move as "fanatical," arguing it has driven investors away and hampered job creation. "We have 800 groups selling cocaine in every municipality," she added, highlighting the growing influence of criminal organizations.

Cabal also expressed her concerns regarding Venezuela, which she described as "a pirate cave governed by transnational criminality."

She elaborated, "You find Hezbollah, Hamas, Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), and other interests from Iran, Russia, and China operating there. Their business is not just drug trafficking but also illegal arms trafficking and illegal migration."

The Colombian senator criticized the Venezuelan government for manipulating elections, stating, "They stole the elections, thinking they could manage the results, but they couldn't, thank God."

When asked about immigration, Cabal did not hold back. "Illegal migration is impacting security on American and Canadian streets," she said, calling for a tougher stance on border control. "You have to vote for people who defend borders," she urged, drawing a parallel between national borders and "the door of your house."

When asked about El Salvador President Nayib Bukele and Argentina President Javier Milei policies, Cabal noted, "Bukele has restored hope in El Salvador, but he needs to govern like this for 15 more years to make a real impact."

On Milei, she commented, "With his expertise in economics, he is applying free-market policies to restore Argentina's wealth."

Senator Cabal concluded with a warning about the spread of socialism and leftist ideologies in the Western world, stating, "The propaganda from countries like Iran, Russia, and China is very efficient. It convinces young people to believe in things that are not real."

She called for conservatives to counter this influence by building their own media platforms, saying, "We have to amplify the truth and control the evil from the left."