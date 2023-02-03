Military admits 26 'serious' cases of injury from COVID vaccines
Canadian Armed Forces faced formal discharge from the military if they did not comply with the vaccine mandate, which has since been lifted.
The vaccine injuries from the COVID-19 mRNA shots amounted to 85% of all adverse reactions to vaccines by military personnel, with 313 general adverse reactions reported.
The next highest rate of vaccine injury was from the meningitis vaccine, with 8 adverse reactions reported in two years.
The information on the number of severe injuries to service members was made public in a National Defence reply to an inquiry of the ministry made by Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant.
I will never forgive the government for what they did to their own troops.— Freedom Honey (@TheFreedomHoney) January 30, 2023
For Pedro Francisco Martinez pic.twitter.com/wJemnfX5dF
August 12 2022 Pedro was released from the Canadian Armed Forces. Another victim of the insane Trudeau mandates.— Freedom Honey (@TheFreedomHoney) January 30, 2023
The Canadian Forces was largely vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine.
The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) receives its first shipment of Health Canada approved Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, at Garrison Petawawa, December 30, 2020.— Canadian Army (@CanadianArmy) January 13, 2021
Photo: MCpl Geneviève Lapointe, Canadian Forces Combat Camera, Canadian Armed Forces Photo pic.twitter.com/UzE0ajgZ2O
The Moderna vaccine is no longer recommended, and even banned in some jurisdictions, from being administered to young, otherwise healthy males.
TGA KNEW about GREATER RISK of myocarditis in teenage boys & young men with Moderna— Craig Kelly (@CKellyUAP) December 25, 2022
TGA hide behind “rare”
BUT knew if teenage boys & young men got Moderna shot they had a HIGHER RISK of myocarditis
TGA should’ve BANNED Moderna for teenage boys & young men LONG AGO#auspol pic.twitter.com/IzqNx9Gx78
