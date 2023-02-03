Military admits 26 ‘serious’ cases of injury from COVID vaccines

By Rebel News Help fund our ATIPs Help cover the cost of our access to information requests. Donate E-transfer (Canada):

The vaccine injuries from the COVID-19 mRNA shots amounted to 85% of all adverse reactions to vaccines by military personnel, with 313 general adverse reactions reported.

The next highest rate of vaccine injury was from the meningitis vaccine, with 8 adverse reactions reported in two years.

The information on the number of severe injuries to service members was made public in a National Defence reply to an inquiry of the ministry made by Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant.

Canadian Armed Forces faced formal discharge from the military if they did not comply with the vaccine mandate, which has since been lifted.

I will never forgive the government for what they did to their own troops.



For Pedro Francisco Martinez pic.twitter.com/wJemnfX5dF — Freedom Honey (@TheFreedomHoney) January 30, 2023

August 12 2022 Pedro was released from the Canadian Armed Forces. Another victim of the insane Trudeau mandates. — Freedom Honey (@TheFreedomHoney) January 30, 2023

The Canadian Forces was largely vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine.

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) receives its first shipment of Health Canada approved Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, at Garrison Petawawa, December 30, 2020.



Photo: MCpl Geneviève Lapointe, Canadian Forces Combat Camera, Canadian Armed Forces Photo pic.twitter.com/UzE0ajgZ2O — Canadian Army (@CanadianArmy) January 13, 2021

The Moderna vaccine is no longer recommended, and even banned in some jurisdictions, from being administered to young, otherwise healthy males.