Military admits 26 'serious' cases of injury from COVID vaccines

Canadian Armed Forces faced formal discharge from the military if they did not comply with the vaccine mandate, which has since been lifted.

The vaccine injuries from the COVID-19 mRNA shots amounted to 85% of all adverse reactions to vaccines by military personnel, with 313 general adverse reactions reported.

The next highest rate of vaccine injury was from the meningitis vaccine, with 8 adverse reactions reported in two years.

The information on the number of severe injuries to service members was made public in a National Defence reply to an inquiry of the ministry made by Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant.

The Canadian Forces was largely vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine is no longer recommended, and even banned in some jurisdictions, from being administered to young, otherwise healthy males.

