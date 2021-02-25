Millions of young people are depressed, and it's getting worse

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at a Leger poll on politics and reaction to the coronavirus.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“A total of 29 per cent of Canadians say they’re excellent or very good, and it’s falling — we just showed you that. But 45 per cent of American say so. Why such a difference? That's a pretty significant difference. Why are the number of Canadian saying they’re doing bad — as you can see — almost double the number of American saying so?

“Is it because in the U.S. there are 50 states taking 50 approaches — and most of them are open?

“In fact, only one state in the union, California, is still harshly locked down. Many — most, actually — are very open, if they were even closed to begin with. Some states never did lock down, like South Dakota. Schools are open in almost every state. Travel is not weirdly blocked; people aren’t told to stay home and be miserable — at least not in every part of America.

“Is that why they're not depressed? I don’t know. I personally don’t value a vaccine. But in the U.S., they’re miles ahead of us in terms of giving it to the people who do want it.

“I don’t want it; but those in Canada who do want it can’t get it. Is that part of the reason for stress and depression? Just total incompetence by Justin Trudeau?”