Millions wasted? Kamloops 'grave' funds funnelled to consultants and PR firms

Records show that over $10 million in taxpayer funds that was allocated to search for purported children's graves was diverted to consultants and publicists instead.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   January 27, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

Millions earmarked to uncover suspected graves at a former Kamloops residential school have instead lined the pockets of consultants, publicists, and bureaucrats, according to records obtained by Blacklock's Reporter.

Despite claims of 215 “potential” graves in 2021—later revised to 200—no remains have been unearthed.

Despite questioning from the Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations about exhumation protocols or DNA testing, there has been no evidence of forensic work.

The department censored details of the spending until the Information Commissioner ordered their release to Blacklock's.

The Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation originally received $7.9 million for fieldwork, record searches, and securing the school grounds. However, the funding later increased to $12.1 million.

Financial records show $37,500 was spent on marketing, $54,000 on travel, and $405,000 on administrative costs, including speaking fees and tent rentals.

Consultants were hired to develop “communications strategies,” and funding was allocated for unrelated projects like a healing center, museum, and elder’s lodge.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had announced the funding after expressing “horror” over the Kamloops claims, which led to flags being lowered for 161 days.

Kimberley Murray, Ottawa’s special interlocutor on unmarked graves says critics of the claims incite hate.

