Minister denies his department offered veterans assisted suicide

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

By Sheila Gunn Reid PETITION: Help Not Homicide Being poor, sick, or depressed should not be a death sentence. If you agree, sign this petition. 23,700 signatures

Goal: 40,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Minister of Veterans Affairs of Canada, Lawrence MacAulay was responding to a video posted by Poilievre accusing the veterans' department of offering suicide to veterans instead of offering support to "make them well."

This is incredibly false and harmful misinformation. Veterans Affairs Canada does not offer medical assistance in dying to Veterans, never has and never will. https://t.co/sZw3B5IUUb — Lawrence MacAulay (@L_MacAulay) December 20, 2022

"Never has and never will," MacAulay wrote.

Credible reports of up to nine veterans across multiple provinces being offered MAID have accumulated over recent weeks, leading to accusations that, despite MacAulay's earlier explanations that it was one rogue VAC bureaucrat acting as an angel of death, there is a broader problem and unspoken policy within the ministry.

THE GUNN SHOW



Our veterans are being bullied into MAID and here's the proof



Joining @SheilaGunnReid tonight is Mark Meinke to discuss the ghoulish VAC practice of offering death to veterans who call for help.https://t.co/bD5zDU1wv7 — Rebel News UK (@RebelNews_UK) December 8, 2022

Veteran and podcaster Mark Meinke testified at a Commons committee about the veterans who have come forward to him with stories of being offered assisted death instead of help from VAC.

Our veterans ask for help. They're offered assisted death | National Post https://t.co/sb01iZqEKF — Alex Pierson (@AlexpiersonAMP) December 4, 2022

Christine Gauthier, a veteran and Paralympian, testified that rather than provide a wheelchair lift in her home, she was offered MAID by a VAC staffer. In 2021, she wrote to both MacAulay and Prime Minister Trudeau to inform them of what she says she was advised to do.

Christine Gauthier rips Canadian government for offering to euthanize her https://t.co/UeMXL83OAU pic.twitter.com/hgUaAsnIOG — New York Post (@nypost) December 3, 2022

After previously asking veterans to come forward with their stories, it would appear that MacAulay is now denying what they say happened to them.

The Trudeau government made it so a pastor can't counsel a congregant about gender issues, but this same government will proudly provide counselling to Canadians, telling them to kill themselves.https://t.co/5UAHG5wjRP — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 5, 2022

To demand better treatment and care for those contemplating a government aided death, please visit www.HelpNotHomicide.com.