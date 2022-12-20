Minister denies his department offered veterans assisted suicide
In a tweet sent Tuesday afternoon attacking Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, Lawrence MacAulay denied that Veterans Affairs has ever offered medical assistance in dying (MAID) to veterans.
This is incredibly false and harmful misinformation. Veterans Affairs Canada does not offer medical assistance in dying to Veterans, never has and never will. https://t.co/sZw3B5IUUb— Lawrence MacAulay (@L_MacAulay) December 20, 2022
"Never has and never will," MacAulay wrote.
Credible reports of up to nine veterans across multiple provinces being offered MAID have accumulated over recent weeks, leading to accusations that, despite MacAulay's earlier explanations that it was one rogue VAC bureaucrat acting as an angel of death, there is a broader problem and unspoken policy within the ministry.
THE GUNN SHOW— Rebel News UK (@RebelNews_UK) December 8, 2022
Our veterans are being bullied into MAID and here's the proof
Joining @SheilaGunnReid tonight is Mark Meinke to discuss the ghoulish VAC practice of offering death to veterans who call for help.https://t.co/bD5zDU1wv7
Veteran and podcaster Mark Meinke testified at a Commons committee about the veterans who have come forward to him with stories of being offered assisted death instead of help from VAC.
Our veterans ask for help. They're offered assisted death | National Post https://t.co/sb01iZqEKF— Alex Pierson (@AlexpiersonAMP) December 4, 2022
Christine Gauthier, a veteran and Paralympian, testified that rather than provide a wheelchair lift in her home, she was offered MAID by a VAC staffer. In 2021, she wrote to both MacAulay and Prime Minister Trudeau to inform them of what she says she was advised to do.
Christine Gauthier rips Canadian government for offering to euthanize her https://t.co/UeMXL83OAU pic.twitter.com/hgUaAsnIOG— New York Post (@nypost) December 3, 2022
After previously asking veterans to come forward with their stories, it would appear that MacAulay is now denying what they say happened to them.
The Trudeau government made it so a pastor can't counsel a congregant about gender issues, but this same government will proudly provide counselling to Canadians, telling them to kill themselves.https://t.co/5UAHG5wjRP— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 5, 2022
To demand better treatment and care for those contemplating a government aided death, please visit www.HelpNotHomicide.com.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
