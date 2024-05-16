Minnesota teacher's union expels school counselor for criticizing transgender policy

Creative Commons

The Rochester Education Association (REA) has expelled elementary school counselor Christina Barton from its ranks after she criticized the school district's transgender policies.

According to a letter obtained by the Post Bulletin, the union accused Barton of violating the National Education Association's code of ethics by mischaracterizing Rochester Public Schools' practices, speaking negatively about fellow union members, and spreading misinformation about youth who self-identify as transgender.

“REA recognizes that you are free to hold whatever viewpoints you wish regarding LGBTQ+ students or any other matter, but viewpoints are not free from consequences, especially if they cause or contribute to unprofessional behavior,” the letter stated.

REA President Vince Wagner told the Post Bulletin that the union's executive board deliberated before voting to expel Barton earlier this month. “It wasn’t something we undertook lightly,” said Wagner.

Barton had previously expressed concerns about the district's guidelines on trans-identifying students during two school board meetings in March and May. She questioned how parents could support their children if they were unaware of their child's struggle with gender dysphoria and the school failed to inform them.

“How would a parent know how to request such information if they aren’t aware their child is struggling with gender dysphoria? How would a parent be able to care for and support their student if the school never reached out to them,” she said at a board meeting, according to the Daily Wire.

Last month, Wagner read a statement at a school board meeting, explicitly supporting the district's transgender guidelines without mentioning Barton by name. Barton also shared her concerns with the media, stating that in a culture where "all are welcome" and "kindness abides," only employees who succumb to censorship and intimidation are accepted.

Barton claimed to have experienced countless retaliatory responses following her public statement on March 19, describing them as unprofessional, inaccurate, and hurtful. She maintained that she was merely trying to advocate for the best interests of children and on behalf of all parents, emphasizing her love for her students.