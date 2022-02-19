Miss Understood No. 1 — It’s Been Debunked

In “Episode No. 1”, Miss Understood reacts to their patented culture shock moment of the week, gets mushy with some love talk, and finds themselves shocked by just how similar the stars are to us.

Miss Understood has officially launched on RebelNews+!

If you haven't yet subscribed, you're in luck because right now, you can get 25% off your annual subscription to RebelNews+ using code MISSUNDERSTOOD25 at checkout.