Miss Understood No. 12 — Harry Styles, It's OK To Be Cis

Watch the free version of the latest episode of Miss Understood, a new show on RebelNews+ featuring Nat Biase and Kat Krozonouski.

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • May 07, 2022
  • News Analysis

In Episode No. 12 of Miss Understood, we cover a few topics such as Dylan, the trans-TikToker who is documenting their transition from male to female, Harry Styles and the alleged ambiguity around his sexuality, and the mob coming for Christian actor Chris Pratt (again).

Plus, we discuss the unfortunate discovery that the COVID-19 vax may cause baldness — yikes!

