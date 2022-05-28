Miss Understood No. 15 — Stop Dragging Kids Into This

In Episode No. 15 of Miss Understood, we react to Discovery+'s creepy new show called Generation Drag about “drag kids” and discuss the dangers of exposing kids to purely adult things.

We also chat about healthy beauty standards in the wake of Jordan Peterson's controversial tweet about a recent Sports Illustrated cover featuring a plus-sized model.

