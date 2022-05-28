Rebel News Banner Ad - WEF Reports

Miss Understood No. 15 — Stop Dragging Kids Into This

Watch the free version of the latest episode of Miss Understood, hosted by Nat Biase and Kat Krozonouski.

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • May 28, 2022
  • News Analysis

In Episode No. 15 of Miss Understood, we react to Discovery+'s creepy new show called Generation Drag about “drag kids” and discuss the dangers of exposing kids to purely adult things.

We also chat about healthy beauty standards in the wake of Jordan Peterson's controversial tweet about a recent Sports Illustrated cover featuring a plus-sized model.

Gender Protect Kids LGBT News Analysis Miss Understood
