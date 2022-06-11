Rebel News Banner Ad - Coutts Screening

Miss Understood No. 17 — Biology Matters

Watch the free version of the latest episode of Miss Understood, hosted by Nat Biase and Kat Krozonouski.

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • June 11, 2022
  • News Analysis

In Episode No. 17 of Miss Understood, we discuss the claim that trans swimmer Lia Thomas has a biological advantage over female competitors and address the slippery slope that enables female-identifying male sex offenders to stay in female prisons.

Plus, there is a rising trend in anti-woman subcultures — is feminism to blame?

Gender Health & Medical LGBT News Analysis Miss Understood Feminism
