Miss Understood No. 28 — Feminists: Just Shut Up

Watch the free version of the latest episode of Miss Understood, hosted by Nat Biase and Kat Krozonouski.

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • August 27, 2022
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

In Episode No. 28 of Miss Understood, we analyze the latest feminist news to hit the scene. From Serena Williams retiring from tennis because she has a uterus to actress and producer Mindy Kaling promoting single motherhood, it appears this movement doesn't really believe it when they say “women can have it all.”

Plus, did you know working from home more negatively impacts women than men? We certainly didn't (because it doesn't).

Don't forget to subscribe to Miss Understood's YouTube channel right here.

You can also purchase Miss Understood merch by going to MissUnderstoodMerch.com or by clicking here.

Right now you can get 10% off your purchase by using code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 at checkout.

Hollywood Gender Sports Entertainment News Analysis Miss Understood Feminism
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Sign Up

Sign up for Miss Understood email updates

Get updates on Miss Understood straight to your inbox!

Sign Up
Assume My Gender shirt womens

Miss Understood Merch

Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch.

Buy Now

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.