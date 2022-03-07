Miss Understood No. 3 — Modest is Hottest

Watch the free version of last week's episode of Miss Understood, a new show on RebelNews+ featuring Nat Biase and Katherine Krozonouski.

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • March 07, 2022
  • News Analysis

In Episode No. 3 of Miss Understood, we get spicy about Justin Trudeau's recent "pro-democracy" tweets regarding Russia's invasion into Ukraine. We also talk about trans male athletes encroaching on female sports, offer some dating advice, and react to the glamorous gowns worn at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Canada Gender Entertainment News Analysis
