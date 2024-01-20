Moderna targeted Russell Brand and other influentials with AI surveillance operation

The 'Moderna Reports' expose Moderna for operating an extensive online surveillance operation against COVID jab skeptics, and relied on AI monitoring, former law enforcement and a big-pharma backed non profit called the Public Goods Project, to do so.

Internal documents obtained by RealClearInvestigations and journalist Lee Feng expose that big pharma giant Moderna ran a surveillance operation targeting influential online critics of the politically correct COVID-vaccine narrative.
Comedian and social media commentator Russell Brand, award-winning novelist and Substack journalist Alex Berenson, and best-selling author and investigative journalist Michael Shellenberger were among the independent media voices specifically targeted.
According to Feng, the internal company documents combed through by RealClearInvestigations and since coined the "Moderna Reports," show that Moderna collaborated with former law enforcement, public health officials, and The Public Goods Projects (PGP), a big pharma-funded nonprofit specializing in "large-scale" media monitoring and public behavior change marketing for the operation. The goal of the collaboration was to tackle the "root cause of vaccine hesitancy" by identifying and "shutting down misinformation."
Moderna also relied on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to observe millions of online conversations in an effort to "shape the contours of vaccine-related discussion," with an emphasis on monitoring COVID vaccine skeptics with large online followings such as Russell Brand.

Emails dated from 2021-2022 also show that PGP used the "vaccine misinformation" they found to help de-platform certain online voices and get certain content on Twitter and other social media platforms removed.



"People opposed to vaccines are capitalizing on the NYT [New York Times] article about the CDC withholding vaccine information. The articles do not contain misinformation themselves but are using the news to further prove the CDC is untrustworthy," PGP senior director of partnerships reportedly wrote in an email to a Twitter lobbyist in 2022.

Moderna's initial COVID-19 vaccine was one of the first to be authorized and heavily promoted by many governments during the declared COVID pandemic.

The vaccine maker's revenue grew astronomically, from $60 million in 2019 to just over $19 billion in 2022.



With a mass drop in public willingness to be boosted with COVID-19 injections that don't stop the spread of COVID, Moderna's revenue has experienced a decline.

For the third quarter of 2023, Moderna reported total revenue of $1.8 billion, a significant drop compared to the same period in 2022, for which they reported $3.4 billion in total revenue.

Communications during a Moderna "Investor Event" call last September, since released by RealClearInvestigations as part of the "Moderna Reports," give insight into how concerned the biotech firm is with a decrease in the public's willingness to be repeatedly inoculated with COVID injections that their firm has profited so heavily from.

During the call, Moderna's now-former Chief Commercial Officer Arpa Garay, attributed some of the decline in COVID injection uptakes to vaccine skeptics.

Seemingly in an effort to keep up the faith of investing in Moderna, Garay stated that "despite some misinformation," COVID-19 still increased hospitalizations and insisted their jab "really is a vaccine that's relevant across all age groups."


Garay continued with reassurance that their firm is overcoming the "misinformation" by "delving down" on different ways to collaborate "across the ecosystem to make sure consumers are educated on the need for the vaccine."

Garay made no mention of the internet surveillance operation Moderna had already engaged in.

