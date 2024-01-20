Moderna targeted Russell Brand and other influentials with AI surveillance operation

“COVID Inquiry’s probe into vaccines has been delayed indefinitely.” https://t.co/3ctGNREdlj— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 20, 2024
Emails dated from 2021-2022 also show that PGP used the "vaccine misinformation" they found to help de-platform certain online voices and get certain content on Twitter and other social media platforms removed.
"People opposed to vaccines are capitalizing on the NYT [New York Times] article about the CDC withholding vaccine information. The articles do not contain misinformation themselves but are using the news to further prove the CDC is untrustworthy," PGP senior director of partnerships reportedly wrote in an email to a Twitter lobbyist in 2022.
Moderna's initial COVID-19 vaccine was one of the first to be authorized and heavily promoted by many governments during the declared COVID pandemic.
The vaccine maker's revenue grew astronomically, from $60 million in 2019 to just over $19 billion in 2022.
With a mass drop in public willingness to be boosted with COVID-19 injections that don't stop the spread of COVID, Moderna's revenue has experienced a decline.
For the third quarter of 2023, Moderna reported total revenue of $1.8 billion, a significant drop compared to the same period in 2022, for which they reported $3.4 billion in total revenue.
Communications during a Moderna "Investor Event" call last September, since released by RealClearInvestigations as part of the "Moderna Reports," give insight into how concerned the biotech firm is with a decrease in the public's willingness to be repeatedly inoculated with COVID injections that their firm has profited so heavily from.
During the call, Moderna's now-former Chief Commercial Officer Arpa Garay, attributed some of the decline in COVID injection uptakes to vaccine skeptics.
Seemingly in an effort to keep up the faith of investing in Moderna, Garay stated that "despite some misinformation," COVID-19 still increased hospitalizations and insisted their jab "really is a vaccine that's relevant across all age groups."
Garay continued with reassurance that their firm is overcoming the "misinformation" by "delving down" on different ways to collaborate "across the ecosystem to make sure consumers are educated on the need for the vaccine."
Garay made no mention of the internet surveillance operation Moderna had already engaged in.
