COVID-19 vaccine injuries can be counteracted with innovative cellular health technology, says post-injection sufferer

At the United Health Conference that took place in Toronto on February 4 and 5, the aim was to pursue justice for the COVID-19 vaccine injured through empowerment and connection.

Day two heard from at least one post-injection victim, Tracy Zimmerman.

Zimmerman is a well-educated, experienced business leader but has suffered severe cognitive decline and menstrual disruptions since receiving two Moderna injections.

She got vaccinated in hopes that her two teenage boys would opt out of the novel mRNA pharmaceutical products, authorized for emergency use in December of 2021.

“I got it because I feared my children would get vaccinated so I figured if [Zimmerman’s former husband] and I had it, then there was no reason for them to go out and get it,” she explains.

Zimmerman went forward with her second dose when the Biden administration imposed the cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandate, as she travels frequently to the U.S/ for work engagements.

It was then that Zimmerman noticed changes in her menstrual cycle, and later began suffering from memory issues, fainting spells and serious cognitive decline.

“I had gone from being on the president's honour roll with a 4.12 cumulative GPA in the public relations and corporate communications graduate program in 2020 to going back to school and taking courses and struggling to get a 50 [per cent] where I could barely organize a spreadsheet. That was really difficult for me because I have always been an organizer. I’m a planner, an organizer of my family, and I found that to be a major struggle.”

That was, until Zimmerman became connected with Doctor Goodenowe.

Goodenow conducts innovative blood analysis utilizing patented laboratory technology to investigate and address health on a cellular level.

It was through this research that he discovered a phenomenon known as plasmalogen deficiency which attributes to diseases such as Alzheimer's and a rare disease known as Rhizomelic Chondrodysplasia Punctata (RCDP).

Patients suffering from the above have seen marked improvements using plasmalogen replacement techniques and other alternative health therapies — which Zimmerman has successfully utilized to improve her previously deteriorating health.

“The advanced testing at the biomarker level – to be able to look at your cellular health and be able to target it specifically to optimize it – is so amazing and empowering. It’s a focus on healthcare, not disease-care.”