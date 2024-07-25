Montreal crime wave noticed by governments of Japan, France: 'Caution is advised'

Montreal’s increasing crime problem is not going unnoticed by those visiting the city.

Japan, for example, issued an advisory to its citizens on July 18, asking them to exercise increased caution when using the Montreal metro system, which is the second-most used public transportation system in North America.

France has also recently revised its travel warnings, urging French tourists to be aware of pickpocketing, theft, and burglaries in Montreal.

“Caution is advised on public transportation,” the Japanese Consulate in Montreal said in its recent notice addressed to the Japanese community and tourists from abroad visiting the province.

“The number of violent crimes such as robberies and sexual assaults in the Montreal metro system has increased sharply, with the number of crimes in 2023 almost doubling compared to 2022,” it continues.

The consulate told Radio-Canada that it got these statistics from the Montreal Police Department (SPVM) and media reports.

They note that last year, “numerous complaints were filed regarding the deterioration of security in the Berri-UQAM, Bonaventure and Lionel-Groulx metro stations, as well as on the Beaubien, St-Laurent and Jean-Talon East avenue bus lines.”

“Although Montreal is known as a relatively safe city in North America, due to the recent increase in violent crime, it is advisable to take extra precautions to avoid becoming a victim of crime and to stay away from areas with little pedestrian traffic and dangerous locations,” it continues.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) told CBC that it will contact the Japanese consulate to inform it of all the measures put in place to ensure the safety of metro users.

“We want to reassure international customers: the Montreal metro is safe. That said, since the metro is a reflection of the general public space, we can observe the same social issues that are increasingly complex,” said Laurence Houde-Roy, STM spokesperson.

The transit authority says it has increased the number of special constables and implemented safety ambassadors and community resources to address issues of homelessness, mental health, and drug addiction.

A spokesperson for Tourism Montreal told the outlet that Montreal “remains a safe city, as evidenced by our position in various reputable rankings. However, we are fully aware of the concerns regarding safety in the Montreal metro.”

French authorities have made similar warnings, saying that Montreal is a city that requires tourists to be “particularly vigilant.”

“In particular, there has been a marked increase in thefts of passports and personal effects in Montreal, whether it be pickpocketing in public spaces or, above all, burglaries of often poorly secured tourist apartments, as well as vehicle thefts.”