Most Canadians were ‘unaware’ of federal bid to censor energy companies

Environment Canada secretly researched an NDP bill by then-MP Charlie Angus to restrict oil company advertising, gauging public support for the private measure that never advanced past First Reading.

“Questions were fielded in what is known as omnibus surveys, multiple topics in one survey designed for organizations that don’t have the budget or need for a comprehensive study with a fast turnaround on results,” said the report Omnibus Public Opinion Research.

Bill C-372, An Act Respecting Fossil Fuel Advertising, sought to ban "false, misleading or deceptive" promotion of fossil fuels or their production, with penalties up to a $1 million fine or two years in jail. The bill argued that such advertising contradicts the urgent need to end Canada's reliance on fossil fuels.

The bill, introduced in 2023, never advanced to Second Reading. The internal Public Opinion Research report is dated March 28, months after the bill died in Parliament.

"The Big Tobacco moment has finally arrived for Big Oil," he says, introducing a bill that would make it illegal to "falsely promote the burning of fossil fuels as a benefit to the public." - NDP MP Charlie Angus.

Most Canadians (64%) were unaware of Bill C-372, according to Blacklock’s. Once explained, only 10% strongly supported it. Opposition was highest in Saskatchewan (57%), Alberta (51%), and Manitoba (45%).

When asked about the oil and gas sector's effectiveness in reducing emissions over the past decade, 39% found it "somewhat" or "highly" effective, while 46% considered it ineffective.

Then-MP Angus tabled his bill to counter "disinformation" by oil companies, stating that "big oil has done years of disinformation and interference and false claims about the damage it is doing to the planet, but it is also killing people."

Angus blamed Suncor Energy's CEO for the 2023 wildfires, calling it a "question of liability." He did not seek re-election.

While Bill C-372 has not been reintroduced, its main premise was included in April 2024 amendments to Bill C-59, the Fall Economic Statement Implementation Act, 2023.

Bill C-59, enacted June 2024, amended the Competition Act to combat "disinformation" by fining companies for false environmental or social claims. It drew immediate criticism from various industries, including oil and gas, agriculture, and manufacturing, leading some groups to remove online information.

The controversial legislation was praised by the Competition Bureau for strengthening repercussions on deceptive environmental claims. It threatened significant individual ($750,000 or three times financial benefit) and corporate ($10 million or three times financial benefit) fines.

The Bureau’s 2024 consultations received 208 submissions, leading to final guidelines on June 5, 2025 requiring assertions to be truthful, tested, specific, non-exaggerated, clear, and substantiated.