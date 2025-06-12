Mother anguished after daughter wanders from daycare unsupervised
When Jessica Berard Pilon left her four-year-old daughter, Amelia, at CPE Picabou daycare, she believed she was safe. But a stranger's Facebook message revealed a parent's worst nightmare: Amelia had wandered off alone, unnoticed by staff, exposing shocking lapses in the daycare's supervision.
When Jessica Berard Pilon dropped her four-year-old daughter, Amelia, at CPE Picabou daycare in Campbell’s Bay, she trusted her child would be safe. That trust shattered when a stranger messaged her on Facebook, revealing a chilling truth: "She had my daughter and she was safe," Pilon recalled, her voice trembling.
Amelia had wandered alone from the daycare and was found minutes later by a passerby. "I didn't believe her until she sent me a photo," Pilon said, stunned that the daycare hadn't called her.
Pilon’s shock deepened upon learning the daycare failed to notify police or follow protocol. "I asked the director, 'Why is my daughter at Langford [grocery]?' She said, 'Oh my God, you found her.' What do you mean I found her?" Pilon recounted.
The daycare's explanation—that Amelia was gone for just 10 minutes—didn't add up. "It takes seven to ten minutes to walk that distance. She passed multiple rooms, adults, and exited unnoticed," Pilon said, incredulous. "They don't know how it happened. Six days later, they still haven't told me."
The daycare's lack of cameras or clear safety measures horrified Pilon. "I asked, 'Do you even have cameras?' The director said, 'No, it never happened before.' Well, it did now," she fumed.
Quebec's Ministry of Family confirmed an inspection occurred on June 5, suspending the responsible educator pending investigation. Sanctions or criminal charges could follow, but Pilon remains haunted. "I don't sleep at night. Amelia hasn't slept in her own bed since," she shared. "It's scary. The daycare is 10 feet from a cliff and water."
Pilon's resolve is firm: "If they don't give me the truth, I'll go further. It's not right." For now, she waits, grappling with a parent's worst fear—knowing this could have ended in tragedy.
Alexandra Lavoie
Quebec based Journalist
Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-06-12 19:37:19 -0400 FlagThese days, who cares about doing a thorough job. People just do enough so they won’t be fired. I’m sure we’ll see more incidents like this.