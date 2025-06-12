Mother anguished after daughter wanders from daycare unsupervised

When Jessica Berard Pilon dropped her four-year-old daughter, Amelia, at CPE Picabou daycare in Campbell’s Bay, she trusted her child would be safe. That trust shattered when a stranger messaged her on Facebook, revealing a chilling truth: "She had my daughter and she was safe," Pilon recalled, her voice trembling.

Amelia had wandered alone from the daycare and was found minutes later by a passerby. "I didn't believe her until she sent me a photo," Pilon said, stunned that the daycare hadn't called her.

Pilon’s shock deepened upon learning the daycare failed to notify police or follow protocol. "I asked the director, 'Why is my daughter at Langford [grocery]?' She said, 'Oh my God, you found her.' What do you mean I found her?" Pilon recounted.

The daycare's explanation—that Amelia was gone for just 10 minutes—didn't add up. "It takes seven to ten minutes to walk that distance. She passed multiple rooms, adults, and exited unnoticed," Pilon said, incredulous. "They don't know how it happened. Six days later, they still haven't told me."

The daycare's lack of cameras or clear safety measures horrified Pilon. "I asked, 'Do you even have cameras?' The director said, 'No, it never happened before.' Well, it did now," she fumed.

Quebec's Ministry of Family confirmed an inspection occurred on June 5, suspending the responsible educator pending investigation. Sanctions or criminal charges could follow, but Pilon remains haunted. "I don't sleep at night. Amelia hasn't slept in her own bed since," she shared. "It's scary. The daycare is 10 feet from a cliff and water."

Pilon's resolve is firm: "If they don't give me the truth, I'll go further. It's not right." For now, she waits, grappling with a parent's worst fear—knowing this could have ended in tragedy.