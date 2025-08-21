Mother raises alarm over safety after 26th homicide in Montreal

In Ville Saint-Laurent, Montréal, the wave of violence continues to shake residents after the city recorded its 26th homicide of 2025.

Last Saturday night, three young men were stabbed in a local park. A 22-year-old man succumbed to his injuries, while two 19-year-olds were hospitalized, one in critical condition.

This tragedy unfolded just a week after separate stabbing incidents at two bars, including the Vegas Lounge in Côte-des-Neiges, where a 48-year-old man was killed and another severely injured. Despite the growing number of attacks, Montreal police confirmed that no suspects have been arrested.

Residents say fear now dominates daily life. A mother of three, who lives directly in the neighbourhood, described passing by the park moments after the stabbing.

“There was a big crowd. The police were here. Tons of people were around the people that got injured. And, well, I would say just stay away from the park now,” she said, adding, “This is a very kid-friendly area. There should not have been a stabbing. There should not have been any weapons around. I don’t understand what is happening to our country. It used to be a beautiful safe place and now apparently it’s the 26th homicide so far and we’re not even close to the end of the year.”

Her concern centers on children’s safety. “When I was my kids’ age, around 10, 11, I was allowed to go out in front of my house. Now I don’t let my children go two feet away because I’m too scared of what’s going to happen to them here,” she explained.

Beyond violence, she pointed to deteriorating living conditions and ineffective leadership. “It has been such a big change and not for the better… I can’t even step outside my house at times without being harassed. Things have really gotten a lot worse here. It’s not safe.”