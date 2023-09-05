MP Michael Chong will testify before U.S. committee on Chinese interference
The U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China asked MP Michael Chong to testify September 12 on intelligence operations against him and his family.
A Conservative MP victimized by a Chinese 'intimidation' campaign is set to testify at the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (PRC) and their broad incursions into Canadian democracy.
According to a January 2022 intelligence report reviewed by The Bureau, elected officials in Canada are "harassed, intimidated, pressured or punished as a result of what the CCP deems 'anti-China' policy positions."
Canadian intelligence later confirmed that a Chinese Ministry of State Security officer desired information on MP Michael Chong and his relatives abroad to impose sanctions on them after the MP tabled a parliamentary motion condemning Beijing's treatment of the Uyghurs as a "genocide" on February 18, 2021.
On May 1, Chong learned of a coordinated campaign against his person and family by diplomat Wei Zhao, unbeknownst to him for years.
On May 8, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered the expulsion of the Chinese diplomat, prompting retaliation from China, who expelled a Canadian diplomat from its country soon after.
"PRC agents — including those linked to the Ministry of State Security and provincial police forces — have engaged in forced rendition of asylum seekers, street assaults, digital surveillance, online harassment, and the coercion and intimidation of the family and friends of dissidents and political prisoners in the United States and globally," the Commission wrote in an August 31 statement.
The Commission asked the MP to testify after reading reports this year about intelligence operations against Chong and his family, reported The Bureau.
Global Affairs Canada later confirmed that a coordinated network of news accounts dispersed a large volume of false or misleading narratives about Chong from May 4 to 13.
While the information did not directly threaten the MP or his family, the department said it made false claims about his background, political stances and relatives.
"Amidst its systemic attempt to rewrite global norms, the People's Republic of China (PRC) has engaged in a campaign of transnational repression to harass diaspora communities and regime critics living around the world, specifically targeting Uyghurs, Hongkongers, Tibetans, and others from groups that have been suppressed domestically," said the Commission.
Freedom House states China's transnational repression campaign is "the most sophisticated, comprehensive, and far-reaching" globally.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
