MPs 'making themselves look bad' with upcoming pay hike: Franco Terrazzano

In less than a month's time, members of Parliament are due to collect an annual raise. Despite Conservative MP Mike Dawson's comments about wanting to formally reject the pay hike, the pay bump will go ahead on April 1 barring a drastic change.

A poll from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) found 78% of Canadians agreed with Dawson's stance, with a further 80% opposing the compensation boost altogether.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, CTF federal director Franco Terrazzano said MPs are “making themselves look bad” in response to rumours Dawson was admonished by his colleagues.

“Let's call out each major national party, one by one,” a fired-up Franco said. “First of all, the Liberal government could stop the pay raises tomorrow — the Harper government did it, the Liberal government could too, as well.”

The CTF chief brought up how Prime Minister Mark Carney told Canadians to prepare for sacrifices, questioning why he isn't extending the same sentiment towards his own MPs.

“But let's also talk about the Conservatives,” Franco continued, noting that under Pierre Poilievre's leadership, the party has consistently criticized wasteful spending and tax hikes.

“Why aren't the Conservatives standing with their own MP, Mike Dawson, and taxpayers and opposing this raise,” he said, slamming the “deafening” silence from both parties on the issue.

“The NDP by the way always talk about sticking up for the little guy,” he said, turning his attention to the New Democrats. “Why aren't they opposing the pay raise going to politicians who all make about three times more than the average Canadian worker?”

Ezra then addressed the Bloc Québécois, suggesting the third largest party in the House of Commons “want nothing to do with Canada, except for when it comes to paycheque time.”

The biggest daily cost for Canadian taxpayers “is the bloated federal bureaucracy,” said Franco. “Good luck cutting the bloated federal bureaucracy if you as a member of Parliament aren't even willing to say no to another helping of taxpayer cash.”