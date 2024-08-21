MPs protest taxpayer-funded penthouse for New York diplomat

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang and The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

A Parliamentary committee tore apart federal claims that Consul Tom Clark needs an $8.84 million Manhattan penthouse to do his job. Canada abandoned renovations to the diplomat’s residence for an even costlier condo on "Billionaire’s Row," records show.

"Is it a requirement of Mr. Clark’s position as Consul General in New York that he has white Macuba stone floors?" asked Conservative MP Larry Brock. "I’m just curious."

"'A stunning powder room finished in jewel onyx,' another requirement?" asked MP Brock as he read a realty listing into the record of the Commons government operations committee. "That would not be a requirement," testified Samantha Tattersall, assistant comptroller.

"Custom smoked gray oak floors in a parquet pattern: Would that be a requirement?" asked MP Brock. "I think all my answers to your questions would be no," replied Assistant Comptroller Tattersall.

The New York Consul General’s office, one of many in the United States, provides citizenship, notarial, passport and visa services to Canadians living abroad.

"The Consulate in New York is one of Canada’s most important missions," Sandra McCardell, associate deputy foreign minister, wrote the committee.

Clark’s predecessors were provided a penthouse at 550 Park Avenue in New York originally purchased in 1961 and renovated in 1983, the committee learned. Renovating the residence would have cost $2.6 million, according to Global Affairs Canada.

"The residence supports diplomacy and trade, hosting over 50 official functions in the past two years," wrote McCardell. "Canada's presence abroad is vital to Canada and Canadians," she added.

Managers said the purchase of the Central Park address for Clark followed all rules, reported Blacklock’s Reporter. Records showed Consul Clark’s staff viewed 21 properties at some of the most expensive buildings in Manhattan. The Department of Foreign Affairs withheld details of expenses sought under Access To Information.

Department staff settled on a 3,596-square-foot penthouse at 111 West 57th Street. "It was one of the lowest per square foot," McCardell wrote. "The location … was the most optimal and best value," she claimed.

MP Brock noted Clark’s bathroom, one of four in the New York penthouse, was "clad in Italian white Venato marble featuring a freestanding copper soaking tub handcrafted by William Holland with custom bronze fixtures." Taxes and condominium fees total US$235,896 annually.

"There are starving Canadians who are relying on food banks who would love to have a real property investment in New York with these types of features," he continued.

"Do you see the disconnect between what the government is doing and the reality on Canadian streets?" MP Brock asked. "I totally appreciate your comments," replied Assistant Comptroller Tattersall.

Clark’s condo building is equipped with a two lane swimming pool, private cabanas, a sauna, a massage room and a golf simulator. "I would love to have a golf simulator sitting in my basement but I am not Justin Trudeau’s friend," said Brock.

"Friends of Justin Trudeau get to explore these wonderful, wealthy amenities while the rest of Canadians have to struggle."



The Department of Foreign Affairs pointed to a $1.8 million renovation expense of the old condo as justification for buying a new penthouse at four times the cost. The feds owned the current residence since 1961 and last refurbished it in 1982.

Deputy minister McCardell claimed it represented $7.4 million in savings for Canadian taxpayers. She did not elaborate on those savings.

Consul Clark is also expected to testify at the committee. The former CTV announcer and Ottawa publicist was appointed to the $205,000-a-year role last year.