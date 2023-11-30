MSNBC and Peacock cancel Mehdi Hasan’s show

MSNBC and its sister network NBC's Peacock streaming service are reportedly set to cancel 'The Mehdi Hasan Show,' a weekend news program hosted by journalist Mehdi Hasan.

Hasan's guests have included figures like former national security adviser John Bolton, whom he challenged on the Iraq war, and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, whom he questioned about affirmative action. Recently, Hasan has been a vocal critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza, conducting interviews with Israeli officials and questioning the Palestinian civilian casualties.

Hasan, a British-American journalist of Indian descent, moved to the U.S. in 2015 and became a citizen in 2020. He previously worked with The Intercept, The Guardian, and Al Jazeera English.

According to Semafor, Hasan will transition to an on-camera analyst and guest host role following the show's cancellation. 'The Mehdi Hasan Show,' known for its live Sunday broadcasts covering politics and global news, will be replaced by an additional hour of 'Ayman,' hosted by Ayman Mohyeldin.

The staff was informed about this decision on Thursday morning.

“Some staff at MSNBC have been concerned by the moves, feeling all three hosts have some of the deepest knowledge of the conflict,” Semafor reported. “NBC says the shifts are coincidental, and the three continue to appear on air to report and provide analysis.”

Hasan has been accused of deliberately misleading his viewers by editing screenshots and graphs he presented to his audience in an effort to vilify Elon Musk. Hasan has repeatedly insisted that X was “on the brink of collapse.”

Hasan has been accused of deliberately misleading his viewers by editing screenshots and graphs he presented to his audience in an effort to vilify Elon Musk. Hasan has repeatedly insisted that X was "on the brink of collapse."

Throwback to when Mehdi Hasan edited out a graph when covering my tweets on MSNBC. Unfortunately, it seems he has been let go by the network so they will need to find a new propagandist to distort data and lie to audiences.

Older footage of Hasan also recently resurfaced showing his contempt for non-Muslims.

Mehdi Hasan is an uppity foreigner (even if he has citizenship) and I'm glad MSNBC cancelled his show. He should go back to Al Jazeera and complain about how non-Muslims are animals and leave America permanently.

Leave. Leave now.



— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 30, 2023

Hasan’s cancelation was cheered on by many on X, including WSJ alumni Asra Nomani who wrote, “Hallelujah! As an American Muslim feminist, I can tell you: MSNBC has made a GREAT decision canceling the morally bankrupt Mehdi Hasan. He is an anti-Jew, anti-gay, anti- American Islamist propagandist.”

“Cue up his lawsuit for ‘Islamophobia.’ But it’s Mehdi Hasan who is anti-Muslim, supporting Islamists. Ding-dong, the Islamist is gone,” she added.