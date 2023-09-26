Muslim Association of Canada rebukes Trudeau over parents' rights

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

The Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) previously issued a statement on September 18, ahead of the ‘1 Million March 4 Children’ demonstrations.

"We recognise the intended purpose of community members to hold these protests is to maintain the rights of parents to be actively involved in their children’s education, and for children to uphold their religious beliefs," they wrote.

Statement by Canadian Muslim Organizations on the #1MillionMarch4Childrenhttps://t.co/jrUJnLcvxa pic.twitter.com/WGqE8kPofl — Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) (@MACNational) September 18, 2023

On September 20, the MAC issued another statement that said, "We call on politicians and school boards, beginning with Prime Minister Trudeau, to retract their deeply inflammatory and divisive comments and issue an apology to the thousands of Canadian parents hurt by these comments."

Statement by the Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) on Statements by Canadian Leaders and School Boards on Recent Protestshttps://t.co/tMR4bgzxml pic.twitter.com/F1r3sFYQpE — Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) (@MACNational) September 25, 2023

The statement continued:

We demand that every child deserves a coercion-free education environment where they are not forced to engage in activities contrary to their faith. In this regard, we call upon all politicians, school boards and districts, principals and staff, to guarantee the safety and religious rights of all students and to ensure students are not penalized for upholding their religious beliefs without enforcing them upon others.

“LEAVE THE KIDS ALONE”.



People are coming together at Parliament Hill for the 1 Million March 4 Children.



MORE: https://t.co/CDi95ZBSOb #1MillionMarch4Children pic.twitter.com/SCsNPlJz3b — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 20, 2023

Leader of the Official Opposition, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, though silent on the day of the massive September 20 protests, has since weighed in to support parents.

The Muslim Association of Canada demands Trudeau retract his “inflammatory and divisive comments” against concerned parents.



I agree. Trudeau should retract, stop dividing, drop his radical agenda & butt out so parents can raise their kids. https://t.co/ewBNBZLFGU — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) September 26, 2023

