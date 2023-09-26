Muslim Association of Canada rebukes Trudeau over parents' rights

'We demand that every child deserves a coercion-free education environment where they are not forced to engage in activities contrary to their faith,' stated the Muslim Association of Canada.

Muslim Association of Canada rebukes Trudeau over parents' rights
The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick
Remove Ads

The Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) previously issued a statement on September 18ahead of the ‘1 Million March 4 Children’ demonstrations.

"We recognise the intended purpose of community members to hold these protests is to maintain the rights of parents to be actively involved in their children’s education, and for children to uphold their religious  beliefs," they wrote.

On September 20, the MAC issued another statement that said, "We call on politicians and school boards, beginning with Prime Minister Trudeau, to retract their deeply inflammatory and divisive comments and issue an apology to the thousands of Canadian parents hurt by these comments."

The statement continued:

We demand that every child deserves a coercion-free education environment where they are not forced to engage in activities contrary to their faith.

In this regard, we call upon all politicians, school boards and districts, principals and staff, to guarantee the safety and religious rights of all students and to ensure students are not penalized for upholding their religious beliefs without enforcing them upon others.

Leader of the Official Opposition, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, though silent on the day of the massive September 20 protests, has since weighed in to support parents.

To sign the Rebel News petition against sexual activism in the classrooms of the nation, visit www.StopClassroomGrooming.com.

Justin Trudeau Islam Canada news Stop Classroom Grooming
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.