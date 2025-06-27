Muslim Brotherhood has network of charities fundraising across Canada: report

A new think-tank report states that the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist organization that has declared “jihad against the Jews,” has established a vast network of charities and fundraising efforts across Canada.

“For decades, organizations affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, of which Hamas is also an adherent, have managed to embed themselves at all levels of Canadian society,” the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) argues.

The organization’s board includes Irwin Cotler, Canada’s former justice minister. Cotler, the target of a foiled Iranian assassination plot last November, has been under 24-hour security since 2023.

"Terrorist organizations cannot be operating freely, or even be freely supported, in Canada": Mohammad Tawhidi of the Global Imams Council calls on the government to tackle "umbrella organizations" like the IRGC and Muslim Brotherhood who push extremist ideologies. pic.twitter.com/vtx7q7ZUKD — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 27, 2025

The Muslim Brotherhood, an Egyptian organization advocating for an Islamic caliphate and promoting antisemitic conspiracies, is the parent group of Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist organization behind the October 7 attacks on Israel.

The Institute alleged that several Canadian charities raise money for Muslim Brotherhood factions in the Middle East, suggesting extensive ties to the terrorist group.

The Muslim Association of Canada (MAC), self-described as the “largest Muslim grassroots Canadian charitable organization,” was found by a 2021 CRA audit to have the "Muslim Brotherhood" concept in its governing documents.

It remains a registered charity after a successful appeal of the audit.

On Wednesday, MAC dismissed the ISGAP report in response to the National Post. “This report is nothing more than recycled Islamophobic tropes dressed up as ‘research,’ when in reality it’s a biased, unsubstantiated hit piece that relies solely on discredited allegations,” wrote the organization.

Rebel News attempted to reach MAC for further comment but did not hear back at publication.

The federal investigation revealed prominent MAC members, directors, and officials were involved with IRFAN-Canada, a designated terror group that fundraised nearly $15 million to Hamas, exploiting its charitable status.

A decade later, Canada secured a deportation order against a former IRFAN-Canada employee, deeming her presence inadmissible on security grounds.