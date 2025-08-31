Muslim convert attacks Canadian after being asked if he was Muslim

A Canadian Muslim convert, Abdul Aziz Qawam, attacked a man with a knife at a bus stop after asking if he was Muslim and receiving a "no." Qawam then boarded a bus and attempted to slash the victim's throat, injuring his vocal cords.

Qawam had pledged allegiance to ISIS and had radicalization videos on his computer, having been searching for non-Muslims to kill for the terror group.

This incident highlights a growing issue of radicalization in Canada, with concerns raised about the lack of government action against groups like the IRGC and ‘hate speech’ in mosques. There are instances of individuals with ties to terrorism being granted Canadian citizenship.

The speakers expressed outrage at the mainstream media's lack of attention to such incidents, contrasting it with the extensive coverage that would occur if the perpetrator were a "white supremacist."

They believe Canadians are becoming desensitized to violence, which is occurring more frequently in public spaces, leading to a focus on self-defence.

The speakers also note a decline in safety in Canada over the past decade, particularly in areas like Surrey, and warn about the dangers of radicalization targeting youth.

They conclude by noting that this type of attack (asking if someone is Muslim and then attacking them) has happened before, and that authorities are misdirecting public attention by labeling "traditional views" as the new extremism.