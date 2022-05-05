My body, my choice: Where were these people when vax mandates rolled out?

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past few days, you've likely heard news that leaked from the U.S. Supreme Court about a draft decision showing the court is likely to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision.

On a Wednesday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, hosts Andrew Chapados and Lewis Brackpool shared their reactions to the hypocritical, emotional-but-inaccurate pleas from numerous left-wing politicians across the Western world.

From NDP Leader Andrea Horvath in Ontario to Senator Elizabeth Warren in the U.S., and even London Mayor Sadiq Khan, those on the left returned to screaming “my body, my choice!” and decrying the court's decision, which doesn't ban abortion but rather kicks the decision back to the states, as an attack on women.

Wait a minute — can you guys define what a woman is for us?

