National Defence unaware how many Chinese-made security cameras are at bases

"National Defence does not centrally track the manufacturer origin of security cameras or closed-circuit video equipment in use at bases and facilities operated by the Department of National Defence or the CAF," the department replied to an inquiry of the ministry.

The revelation came in response to an order paper question posed by Alberta Conservative MP Laila Goodridge, who asked:

With regard to security cameras and closed-circuit video equipment in use at bases and facilities operated by the Department of National Defence (DND) or the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF): (a) is any such equipment manufactured in China, and, if so, what are the details, including, for each, the (i) location, (ii) description, (iii) manufacturer, make, and model; and (b) for the equipment in (a), has DND or CAF received any warnings, including from our Five Eyes partners, about the use of such equipment due to China's National Intelligence Law, and, if so, what are the details of the warnings and what was the response?

The DND could not provide data on the origin of the CCTV equipment used on CAF bases within the 30-day timeline provided to respond to an inquiry:

A manual search of individual contracts, in concert with other implicated government partners, would be required and could not be completed within the allotted time.

The DND also would not inform the Commons if the ministry had received warnings from international security partners about using Chinese-made video equipment, citing "operational security reasons."