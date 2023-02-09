National Post catches on to our lawsuit against Steven Guilbeault: an analysis

Yesterday, Postmedia ran a story in papers and on websites — including its flagship National Post — across the country examining a lawsuit launched by Rebel News boss Ezra Levant against Liberal cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault. It was one of the most popular stories of the day on the Post's website.

Well, it only took them 11 months to catch on to that story. In case you missed it, you can see the details in our original below. You'll notice former environment minister Catherine McKenna was originally included in the lawsuit; she's been withdrawn since she left politics.

You can also read the lawsuit for yourself over at our special website, TwitterLawsuit.ca.

Last night on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra broke down and analyzed the Post's story almost line-by-line, pointing out what they got right and what they got wrong.

He also noticed something a little strange when outlets like the Post dabble in stories that Rebel News covers:

But it was the second most read story in the National Post [yesterday], which makes me laugh sometimes. We cover very interesting things and we do very interesting things at Rebel News, and we are obviously watched obsessively by the Media Party. They either can't or won't talk about what we talk about — they're simply not allowed to. But when they do, like today, it goes viral. I think that's a quirky thing.

