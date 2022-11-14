NDP demands independent inquiry into federal COVID-19 response

E-transfer (Canada):

The New Democratic Party just announced in a press release that they are requesting an “independent inquiry into Canada’s COVID-19 response.”

“In order to ensure accountability and transparency for Canadians, today NDP Health Critic Don Davies called on the federal government to launch an independent public inquiry into Canada’s COVID-19 preparedness and response under the federal Inquiries Act,” the NDP stated.

Don Davies is the member of Parliament for Vancouver Kingsway and is the NDP’s critic for health in addition to being its deputy critic of foreign affairs and international development.

Canada’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the harshest around the globe. An index created by Oxford University researchers demonstrates so, showing Canada having consistently more stringent measures than other countries from April 1, 2021, to April 1, 2022.

Davies explained that “with the emergency pandemic conditions behind us, now is the time to act to ensure transparency and accountability from government and to make sure lessons are learned for any future pandemics.”

Davies also alleges that throughout the pandemic, the NDP was calling for the measures taken by the government to be reviewed following their invocation.

“Throughout the pandemic New Democrats identified the eventual need for a fully independent, comprehensive and penetrating review of Canada’s COVID-19 preparedness and response,” the press release reads. The NDP release then proceeds to attack both Conservatives and Liberals, claiming both have taken positions opposing an independent inquiry.

Davies spoke to the fact that Preston Manning, founder and leader of the former Reform Party of Canada, called for a “citizen’s inquiry” into the COVID-19 measures imposed by the government.

Manning conducted a press conference in recent weeks where he announced the citizen’s inquiry. “Directing the effort are Manning, David Ross, a New Brunswick chartered accountant and Christian charitable activist, and Andrej Litvinjenko, an Ontario commercial/corporate lawyer,” reported the Calgary Herald.

Manning had stated that the COVID-19 measures taken by the government have harmed Canadians. He said this is the main reason he was motivated to call this inquiry. “The fact 74% said they were injured (by government pandemic restrictions) is a fairly sobering conclusion … there’s been a lot of pain from this on everybody’s part.”

The NDP MP also criticized the Liberal party’s inability to answer whether or not they would welcome an independent inquiry.

“It’s unacceptable that the Liberals won’t commit to an independent review of Canada’s response to the most severe pandemic in a century,” he mentioned. The press release also addressed the fact that when asked if an independent inquiry should be conducted, Liberal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos only said a strong one was needed.

Davies also said it is important not to focus on politics, but rather to focus on science.

“We can’t put politics above public health,” he said.

This should mean that Canadians can hope to see members of Parliament from the NDP pressure the government to conduct an independent investigation.