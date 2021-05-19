NDP MLA joins pro-Hamas protest after demanding crackdown on protests

  • By Rebel News
  • May 19, 2021
Twitter / ﻿MLAIrfanSabir﻿
Alberta NDP MLA Irfan Sabir took to Twitter to promote his participation in a “solidarity with Palestine” protest after previously calling on Premier Jason Kenney to enforce crackdowns on protests.

Sabir (Calgary-McCall) first tweeted Kenney about handing out $1,000 fines for outdoor gatherings, linking to a video of a pro-freedom protest that brought approximately 200 people to Calgary in November of last year. At the time of publication, Sabir still has the following post as his pinned tweet.

Earlier this week, Sabir posted a link and quoted a line from a CBC article on the pro-Palestine protest pointing out that he had “joined Sunday's convoy, and called for the international community to 'preserve human rights and peace in the region.'”

Alberta Protests Israel Social Media New Democratic Party
