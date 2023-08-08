Musical artist Ne-Yo doubles down on his statements regarding gender transitions of minors

AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Pool

Singer-songwriter Ne-Yo has doubled down on statements he had previously made about transgender issues, despite widespread backlash from the woke mob. His remarks come following an official statement released by his publicist apologizing for his initial comments.

“After much reflection, I’d like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity,” his publicist apparently wrote on X (Twitter). “I’ve always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+ community, so I understand how my comments could’ve been interpreted as insensitive and offensive.”

“Gender identity is nuanced and I can honestly admit that I plan to better educate myself on the topic, so I can approach future conversations with more empathy,” read the publicist-generated statement. “At the end of the day, I lead with love and support everyone’s freedom of expression and pursuit of happiness.”

I’d like to express my deepest apologies... pic.twitter.com/M5aTFN40tn — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) August 7, 2023

The singer himself then took to social media to correct the record, stating that he does not apologize for his comments.

"I need you all to hear this from the horse's mouth, not the publicist's computer," he said. "I do not apologize for having an opinion on this matter."

Ne-Yo doubles on his initial statement against transitioning minors.



"I need you all to hear this from the horse's mouth, not the publicist's computer."



"I do not apologize for having an opinion on this matter." pic.twitter.com/vqgiEjqTl5 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 7, 2023

The turmoil began on Saturday when the 43-year-old rapper expressed his opinions on recognizing and affirming individuals who identify as transgender.

“I just personally come from an era where a man was a man and a woman was a woman,” Ne-Yo said during an interview, as reported by the Daily Wire. “And there was two genders, and that’s just how I rocked. You could identify as a goldfish if you feel like, I don’t care. That ain’t my business. It becomes my business when you try to make me play the game with you. I’m not gonna call you a goldfish. But if you wanna be a goldfish, you go be a goldfish. We live in a weird time, man. We do.”

The songwriter, who said on Instagram that he is raising seven children, also voiced apprehension about parents permitting their children to undergo irreversible surgeries or use permanent, life-changing medications in their pursuit of transitioning.

“I feel like parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is. If your little boy comes to you and says, ‘Daddy, I want to be a girl.’ And you just let him rock with that? He’s 5 … If you let this 5-year-old boy decide to eat candy all day, he’s gonna do that. When did it become a good idea to let a 5-year-old, let a 6-year-old, let a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision for themself? When did that happen? I don’t understand,” Ne-Yo said. “He can’t drive a car yet, but he can decide his sex?”

In response to criticism from his followers, Ne-Yo asserted that his viewpoint was equally as valid as the opinions of those who disagreed with him.

“1st and foremost, I CONDEMN NO ONE. Who am I to condemn anybody? Your life, your kids, your choice. I was asked a question and I answered it. My opinion is mine. I’m not asking anybody to agree with me nor am I telling you what you can and cannot do with your children,” he wrote on social media Saturday night.

“I stated my opinion on a matter and that’s that. Why should I care if my opinion upsets you when you don’t care if yours upsets anyone? Opinions aren’t special. We all have one. People voice them regularly whether they’re asked or not. I was actually asked mine. Agreeing to disagree is not a declaration of war. Y’all do whatever the hell y’all want to. But my feelings on the matter are mine. Same way yours are yours. Meanwhile, I love everybody. Don’t agree with some of y’all’s ideals….but love you no less.”