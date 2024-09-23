Nearly 200,000 asylum claims awaiting a decision from Immigration and Refugee Board

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Canada is dealing with a backlog of nearly 200,000 asylum claims awaiting a decision from the Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB), according to data released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Conservative MP Joël Godin (Portneuf—Jacques-Cartier, Qc.) prompted the release of information through an order paper question, which asked IRCC how many claims are waiting to be processed by the department, the country of origin of asylum seekers were from and how long it has been since these claims were made.

A total of 196,714 claims were awaiting a ruling from the IRB as of April 30, 2024, the department said. Prominent countries of origin include Mexico (30,159), Haiti (19,019), India (18,121) and Nigeria (12,698).

The majority of these claims (89,370) within the six months up to and including April 30. Further significant shares of the claims came from between six months to one year ago (62,459) and one to three years (42,368). A small portion (2,517) were awaiting a decision for three years or more.

In addition to the backlog, a further 30,225 claimants are waiting to be processed as of June 30, 2024, IRCC said. Claimants among this group originated mostly from India (5,195), Bangladesh (4,020) and Mexico (3,895). Some outliers among the claimants included just 115 from war-torn Ukraine, 10 from each of Sweden and France along with 125 and 135 from the United Kingdom and United States.

“Unspecified” was the country of origin listed for 320 of the recent asylum seekers.

Canada was the fifth highest recipient country of asylum seekers in 2023, the first time it has ranked among the top five.

