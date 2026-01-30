Nearly all government executives raking in bonuses despite poor performances: Franco Terrazzano

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation discussed the exorbitant bonuses being awarded to nearly all government executives.

According to the CTF, approximately 98% of government executives took home bonuses last year despite departments missing nearly half of their performance targets.

"I'm so fed up with this culture of entitlement in Ottawa, where they think just because they're on the taxpayer payroll, they deserve to take more money from you each and every single year," he said.

"And you're exactly right, this isn't even a bonus anymore. Like c'mon, this is just a sneaky way to give these government bureaucrats more money, right. Ninety-eight percent of government executives take a bonus, like what do those other 2% do," he continued.

Terrazzano further discussed the revelation that nearly all government executives are taking home significant bonuses despite broader government failures.

"Let me just impress upon you this most important point: this is your money. The government is taking money from your pocket and it's rewarding its own failure with the taxpayer-funded bonuses," he said.

"Money taken from your family, from your budget, to award these completely incompetent government bureaucrats in Ottawa," he added.

This pattern of rewarding failure extends right to the top, as Governor General Mary Simon's taxpayer-funded salary has spiked to nearly $400,000—specifically $393,800 in 2026—thanks to yet another automatic annual raise under the Governor General’s Act.