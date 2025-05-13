Nearly half of Canadians oppose two-party system: poll

Despite April's federal election seeing a large majority of Canadians cast a vote for the Liberal or Conservative parties, nearly half of respondents to a new poll said they didn't want the country to have a two-party system.

Just 21% of Canadians think the country would be better off with two parties being the main focus of the country's political landscape, while 49% oppose the idea. A further 39% said they did not know according to the poll conducted by Leger for the Association for Canadian Studies, as reported by The Canadian Press.

The online poll, which can't be assigned a margin of error, found those in Ontario and Alberta were most supportive of a two-party system, with just under a quarter (23%) saying it was a good idea, while British Columbia trailed just behind at 23%.

Conservatives (30%) were most likely to support a two-party system, with around of Liberals (17%) and New Democrats (14%) favouring the idea.

With the Liberals falling just shy of a majority government, driven in large part by a collapse in votes for the NDP, the poll found 44% of Canadians were happy with the result while 40% were not. April 28's election saw the Liberals capture 43.7% of the vote, while the Conservatives claimed 41.3%.

The number of respondents who said they wanted an election within the next two years was similar, with 39% ready to head back to the polls and 44% preferring a further election date.

Albertan respondents felt strongest about another election, with 50% ready to head back to the polls in the not-so-distant future.

The breakdown of those wanting an earlier election included 70% of Conservatives, 23% of New Democrats and 15% Liberals.